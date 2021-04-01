13m ago

WATCH | Chicken à la king: Black mamba captured near 2 roosters’ coop in KwaZulu-Natal

Chanté Schatz
  • A black mamba was rescued near a chicken coop in KwaZulu-Natal earlier last month.
  • The large snake was spotted slithering near two roosters on the homeowner's CCTV cameras.
  • Snake catcher Nick Evans was called and he caught the snake in less than 15 minutes.  

A black mamba was caught near a chicken coop in Bellair, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

The 2.6m snake was first spotted by a homeowner on her CCTV cameras.

The video shows the snake slithering towards the coop, where two of her roosters reside.

Shocked, she quickly called KZN snake catcher Nick Evans.

Video footage also shows the snake calmly moving towards the birds, but neither was frightened or aggressive.

"I have a feeling that the snake was probably hanging around there for a while. Usually, when there's chicken feed, there are rats. So, he was probably eating quite a lot there. It is also an easy spot for him to hide", Evans told News24.

An electrifying experience

He described the rescue as "electrifying".

While Evans was trying to catch the snake, he was shocked by an electric fence.

However, he was finally able to catch the snake which had sought refuge under a Wendy house.

"This was probably the largest snake I've rescued in a long time", said Evans.

The rescue became a game of hide-and-seek, but he safely caught the snake in less than 15 minutes.

"It was quite a challenging catch. Besides getting electrocuted, I was more worried that the snake would disappear into a garden nearby."

After a thrilling rescue, the roosters were able to enjoy a snake-free coop unscathed.

