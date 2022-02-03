WATCH | Chief justice interviews: News24 analyses Dunstan Mlambo's interview

Chief justice nominee Judge Dunstan Mlambo is in the hot seat as the third day of interviews continue in Johannesburg.



Mlambo is one of four judges vying for the position of chief justice.

The other three nominees are Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named the candidates in November after considering the recommendations of a panel, which was headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

