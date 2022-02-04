WATCH | Chief justice interviews: News24 analyses Raymond Zondo's interview

Chief justice nominee Raymond Zondo was in the hot seat on Thursday, as the third day of interviews continued in Johannesburg.



Zondo is one of four judges vying for the position of chief justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named the candidates in November after considering the recommendations of a panel, which was headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

