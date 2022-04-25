WATCH | Chorus of cheers as veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom receives another honorary doctorate

A second honorary degree has been conferred on retired broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom, this time from Nelson Mandela University.

Grootboom received a Doctor of Philosophy for her contribution to the media industry, while also uplifting the isiXhosa language.

She thanked the university in a speech saying she was beyond honoured to be a recipient of the degree.

Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom has received her second honorary doctorate after being conferred with an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University on Monday.

Cheers and ululations erupted in the hall while Grootboom walked the stage, was capped by the university vice-chancellor and received a hood confirming her as a graduate.

"Grootboom will receive a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) for her invaluable work and contribution to journalism, media and communication, as well as her upliftment of the linguistic heritage of South Africa," the university said.

The retired news anchor thanked the university, saying, "... it would be a major understatement to say being awarded this Honorary Degree is an honour.



"Over those years, I learnt that when opportunity meets hard work, a constant and not instant world of possibilities opens up," she said while addressing fellow graduates.

Grootboom retired from the SABC in March 2021 after 37 years as a newsreader.

"Broadcasting is like a school of life. You come across all manner of stories. You are confronted with harsh reality on a daily basis. Tuning off is not an option," she said.



She encouraged graduates not to give up because of trying times, having come from a complex background herself.

"No matter what challenges you face, always bear this in mind the sun does not forget a village just because it is small," she said.

