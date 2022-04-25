1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Chorus of cheers as veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom receives another honorary doctorate

accreditation
Kayleen Morgan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A second honorary degree has been conferred on retired broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom, this time from Nelson Mandela University.
  • Grootboom received a Doctor of Philosophy for her contribution to the media industry, while also uplifting the isiXhosa language.
  • She thanked the university in a speech saying she was beyond honoured to be a recipient of the degree.

Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom has received her second honorary doctorate after being conferred with an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University on Monday. 

Cheers and ululations erupted in the hall while Grootboom walked the stage, was capped by the university vice-chancellor and received a hood confirming her as a graduate. 

"Grootboom will receive a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) for her invaluable work and contribution to journalism, media and communication, as well as her upliftment of the linguistic heritage of South Africa," the university said.

Good News24! | Catch up with our feel good stories

The retired news anchor thanked the university, saying, "... it would be a major understatement to say being awarded this Honorary Degree is an honour. 

"Over those years, I learnt that when opportunity meets hard work, a constant and not instant world of possibilities opens up," she said while addressing fellow graduates. 

Grootboom retired from the SABC in March 2021 after 37 years as a newsreader. 

Former isiXhosa television newsreader Noxolo Groot
Former isiXhosa television newsreader Noxolo Grootboom received a Doctor of Philosophy from Nelson Mandela University.

"Broadcasting is like a school of life. You come across all manner of stories. You are confronted with harsh reality on a daily basis. Tuning off is not an option," she said. 

She encouraged graduates not to give up because of trying times, having come from a complex background herself.

"No matter what challenges you face, always bear this in mind the sun does not forget a village just because it is small," she said. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandela universitynoxolo grootboomport elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8274 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.90
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.6%
Gold
1,896.34
-1.8%
Silver
23.64
-2.2%
Palladium
2,111.50
-11.2%
Platinum
918.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
62,896
-3.8%
All Share
69,751
-3.5%
Resource 10
71,563
-6.2%
Industrial 25
78,018
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,177
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

12h ago

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo