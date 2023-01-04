19m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | City issues warning after seal snaps at boy and bites woman at Cape Town beach

accreditation
Luke Daniel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Video footage of a seal attacking bathers at Clifton Fourth Beach prompted a warning from the City.
  • Cape Town's deputy mayor urged residents and visitors to "keep a safe and respectful distance from these animals".
  • This followed a seal attack in Strand in 2021 and recent interactions with a Cape Clawless otter at a tidal pool.

The City of Cape Town has urged beachgoers to steer clear of marine wildlife after a seal was caught on camera attacking swimmers at Clifton Fourth Beach.

Video footage of the seal attacking beachgoers at the popular Cape Town beach was shared widely across social media on Wednesday.

The small seal is seen snapping at a boy in the surf, prompting beachgoers to come to his rescue. It then swims behind American actress Loulou Taylor, before biting her.

Taylor shared on her Instagram account that she was bitten six times and had to go to the ER. She shared with her followers that she was on the mend.

The City's deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, encouraged residents and visitors to keep their distance from marine animals.

"Residents and visitors are encouraged to treat all marine and coastal wildlife with respect and to remove their pets from areas where wildlife may be present."

The City said it was "aware of a video of a seal at Clifton Fourth Beach".

READ | 'I thought he was dead': Man saves 7-year-old boy from drowning in sea near Port Alfred

It has issued similar warnings in the past.

Towards the end of 2021, following an incident on Strand Beach where a teenager was bitten by a seal, the City of Cape Town warned against feeding and touching coastal wildlife.

In November 2022, at Dalebrook tidal pool, situated between St James Beach and Kalk Bay, the City installed signage reminding visitors "to keep a respectful distance from wildlife".

This came after "posts circulated on social media platforms, displaying visitors cuddling and handling a Cape Clawless otter at the tidal pool".

The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre issued a statement on Wednesday, in response to the widely shared video of the seal attack at Fourth Beach.

The centre, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and sick seals, warned that seals would act aggressively if harassed by beachgoers.

"As horrific as yesterday's incident was, I am not surprised it happened. Seals are wild animals and predators, nonetheless," Dune Spence-Ross, the centre's marketing director, told News24.

"Any predator that is surrounded and harassed like the seal was would have reacted the same way, but of course the video doesn't show the part where the seal is being stressed by a crowd of people surrounding it. Yesterday, the beachgoers were lucky… it was only a yearling approximately 12 months old, weighing no more than 10kg by the looks of it.

"If that was a fully grown seal, the headlines would have been very different."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape towncape townwestern capeanimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
62% - 3671 votes
Rising cost of living
18% - 1073 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
21% - 1225 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.91
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.93
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.8%
Gold
1,852.33
+0.7%
Silver
23.81
-0.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.10
-4.6%
Top 40
68,531
+0.3%
All Share
74,568
+0.2%
Resource 10
70,532
-1.8%
Industrial 25
94,236
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,752
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo