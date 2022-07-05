WATCH | Climb wave: 'Bus surfers' caught on camera, metro police to probe incident

Durban metro police said they would investigate an incident in which commuters were filmed standing on the roof of a bus driving on the N3 highway.

Authorities were alerted to the incident via a video making the rounds on social media.

A metro police spokesperson condemned the incident, saying that it was "totally against the law".

A video showing the commuters of a bus climbing out of the windows and onto the roof has gone viral.

The video made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

Cellphone footage also shows another car, seemingly driving in convoy with the bus, which had people hanging out of the windows on the N3 highway in Durban.

The Durban metro police were alerted to the incident via social media and said an investigation would be launched.

"It's totally against the law. Both drivers are putting their lives, and other road users, in danger. Both drivers should be charged for this behaviour," said metro police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu.

He said the metro police would try to step up patrols on freeways.

"[We will] ensure that they are more vigilant and have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour," he said.

A new frontier

Train surfing has long been a phenomenon in South Africa, in which people ride on the roofs of trains as a type of extreme sport.

Zama Nomnganga, a spokesperson for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, said they had run awareness campaigns educating teens about the dangers involved in the risky behaviour after a teen was electrocuted in a train surfing incident in November 2020.

