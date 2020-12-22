49m ago

VIRAL | Footage shows teen elbowing elderly man in the face in Cape Town

Bertram Malgas
An unidentified teenager can be seen elbowing an elderly man in the face. The incident occurred after the man apparently spat in his face.
Yusuf Abramjee
  • A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows a teen allegedly elbowing an elderly man in the face.
  • The incident took place in Observatory, after the man allegedly spat in the teenager's face.
  • Police are aware of the incident and will be investigating the matter. 

Police are looking into the alleged assault of an elderly man in Observatory, Cape Town, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Saturday. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 an investigation was under way.

"We have registered an enquiry to investigate this matter. Woodstock police will handle the investigation," Van Wyk said. 

The clip in question shows the alleged assailant and an elderly man standing outside the Gateway to Obs building in Observatory.

Apparently, the man spat in the teenager's face before the recording started.  

WATCH | Cape Town man assaulted, allegedly by taxi drivers, on N2

In the video, his friend encourages him to retaliate. A few seconds later, the teenager elbows the man in the face causing him to fall to the ground. 

A waitress, who works at a nearby eatery, told News24 she witnessed the attack. She asked not to be named.

"After a few minutes, the man got up and he looked fine," the waitress said.

"The other two just walked away without showing any remorse."

A former Observatory resident, who knows the alleged teenage attacker, told News24 he was shocked by the incident. 

"That guy always seemed decent. Not sure if it was pressure from his friends."

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

