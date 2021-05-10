48m ago

WATCH | Cop dog 'Mufasa' helps nab 3 suspects in possession of suspected stolen vehicle

Amy Gibbings
  • The Gqeberha K9 unit apprehended three suspects in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle on Monday. 
  • The car, a white VW Polo, was recovered in Sidwell.
  • A K9 unit dog nabbed two of the suspects as they tried to flee. 

The Gqeberha K9 unit apprehended three suspects and recovered a suspected stolen vehicle in the early hours of Monday.

Officer Mufasa, a canine member of the dog unit, nabbed two of the three suspects as they tried to flee the scene. 

The vehicle, a white VW Polo was stolen from the Wells Estate on Sunday evening, police Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

Mufasa the K9 hero apprehends suspects
Mufasa, the hero from the Gqeberha K9 unit helped apprehend two suspects attempting to flee a hijacking scene in Sidwell, Gqeberha on Monday.

"At approximately 06:25 this morning [Monday], members from the K9 unit received information that the vehicle is moving around in the Sidwell area," she said.

They spotted the car while out on patrol.

READ | Border collie cop collars 'lolly' skollies in R300K Makhanda drug bust

"While attempting to stop it, the driver sped off. In their hasty getaway, the suspects hit a pavement at the corner of Rundle and Sutton roads, Sidwell," she said.

The driver jumped out and tried to run, but was immediately apprehended. Police warned the other two suspects to remain in the vehicle.

She said:

One suspect got off and started running, but K9 'Mufasa' apprehended him. The third suspect also made a dash for freedom but once again, Mufasa was quick to secure his arrest.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 31 face a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. They are expected to appear in court during the week.

