WATCH | Cops on the hunt for gunmen who hijacked 2 security officers in Limpopo

Police have appealed to residents of Groblersdal to come forward with information that could help them arrest of two hijackers.

The hijackers robbed two security guards of their firearms before fleeing in their patrol vehicle.

Police found the patrol car a few kilometres from the crime scene.

Limpopo police are hunting for gunmen who hijacked of two security guards in Groblersdal in Polokwane.

The two security officers were sitting in a company vehicle in Muller Street last month when the perpetrators confronted them at gunpoint.

"[They were] robbed of two service firearms and, in the process, [their company motor vehicle] was also hijacked," Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

In footage captured by the vehicle's dashboard camera, the two assailants can be seen entering the patrol car and then pushing a security officer into the back.

READ | Pietermaritzburg security guard gunned down by hijackers



However, the guard was able to escape and raise the alarm. It's unclear what happened to the second guard.

"The vehicle was found abandoned some kilometres away from the crime scene after that," Mojapelo said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

"Their faces are clearly recognisable in the clip and pictures, and so we are appealing to community members who know of their whereabouts to assist in ongoing investigations."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.