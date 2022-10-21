WATCH | Cops seize R4.6 million in illicit cigarettes in Cape Town



Police officers in Cape Town confiscated R4.6 million worth of illicit cigarettes in Belville on Thursday.



"At 9:00, the officers searched five premises and recovered approximately 231 master cases of various illicit brands of cigarettes," City of Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Ruth Solomons said in a statement.

A video of the confiscation shows metro police, along with SAPS's Crime Intelligence unit, loading several boxes into state vehicles.

"The contraband was confiscated and booked in as evidence where it will now undergo further investigations by SAPS," said Solomons.

Three suspects - one of them a teenager - are in police custody.



