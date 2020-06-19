22m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Covid-19: Cape Town school makes desk shields to protect pupils

Amy Gibbings
  • Teachers at Dr GJ Joubert Primary School in Strand, Cape Town, have made special desk shields to protect their pupils from Covid-19.
  • The classrooms at the school are not big enough for pupils to abide by the strict social-distancing protocols, but the shields help to minimise the risk.
  • The shields were made from wood off-cuts and plastic sheeting which was donated by a company in Paarl.

A Cape Town teacher has come up with an innovative idea to help protect pupils from Covid-19 on their return to school.

Angus Hartley, a Grade 6 teacher at Dr GJ Joubert Primary School in the Strand, did this despite not having a big budget because to him, their safety was non-negotiable. 

According to Hartley, there were too many pupils and too few classrooms at the school to allow teachers and pupils to abide by the strict social-distancing protocols set out by the Department of Basic Education.

That was when he came up with the idea to make desk shields to protect each pupil.

WATCH | Covid-19 fear grips Khayelitsha

"My whole inspiration is from my wife and my children. I normally pick up waste wood throughout the year to make them things, whatever they want, and that's how I came up with the idea of making these shields," he said.

Principal Martin Leukes said the school had limited funds to work with as only about 30% of school fees were paid. 

"The challenge that we faced was, we don't have much money and so we had a restricted budget to work with," he added.

Cost-effective

Hartley managed to source free off-cuts from a wood factory, while a company in Paarl donated the plastic used to make the desk shields.

"So, we only paid money for the screws and those things … it was very cost-effective for us," Leukes said.

The desk shields for Grade 4 to 7 pupils already been constructed and they hope to finish the shields by next week. The teachers have also made face visors for each of the younger children.

"The children feel safe, the parents also feel very safe for their children and they sent more and more children to school the day after they got used to the shields," Leukes added.

Related Links
WATCH | Frontline: Is it safe to send your children back to school while Covid-19 is spreading?
WATCH | Joburg school prepares pupils for a new normal in a time of Covid-19
WATCH | Parents protest at a Cape Town school against pupils going back to class
Read more on:
cape townlockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 491 votes
No
67% - 4347 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(+0.93)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.13)
Gold
1741.39
(+1.10)
Silver
17.65
(+1.57)
Platinum
811.00
(+0.79)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1903.36
(+0.84)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

8h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo