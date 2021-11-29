WATCH | Criminalising homelessness is 'the biggest mistake' - former homeless activist

Carlos Mesquito, managing director of The Rehoming Collective, said the current shelter model employed by the City of Cape Town needed improving.

He said criminalising homelessness was the "biggest mistake" and didn't work.

The City's newly appointed councillor for community safety and health said she was "open-minded" and willing to discuss the issues.

The rights of people experiencing homelessness in the City of Cape Town has always been a contentious issue.



In September, the city council approved the Unlawful Occupation By-Law and later updated its Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-Law, further marginalising people without permanent housing.

"If people think punishing homeless people is going to get them anywhere, that is the worst thing that you can do. That is what is making the problem as big as it is," housing activist Carlos Mesquito told News24.

Some of the by-laws permit police to fine homeless people if they reject an offer to be relocated to one of the City's shelter schemes.

Advocacy groups have demanded that the by-laws be reviewed and amended to prevent the unnecessary criminalisation of homelessness.



Mesquito, managing director of The Rehoming Collective, said criminalising homelessness was "the biggest mistake".



The Obz Rainbow House

The Rehoming Collective is a charity running several programmes that help people struggling with homelessness.

A branch of The Rehoming Collective is the Obz Rainbow House, which provides social development opportunities and shelter for those living on the streets and in public spaces.

The house is located in Observatory, and its core principle is trust.

"When you are housing homeless people, they are not just items; they are human beings… These are adults. You don't have to be on them every step of the way, telling them how to do this and that," said Mesquito.

Each resident has a key to the house, and the rules are discussed and decided on by everyone.

"Respect for each other and the house is obviously the most important," he said.

To be housed at one of the City's shelters, one is required to be "clean" of any illicit substances, which Mesquito has identified as one of the main differences with the independent housing model.



He said most people end up using drugs to cope with being homeless.



"Most people get addicted on the streets because it's not an easy way of life. I've had a record company, and I promise you I worked longer hours as a homeless man than I did as a record company boss," he said.

Litigation against the City

Advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi is currently involved in a litigation case against the City relating to its homeless by-laws.

They collected statements from homeless people in preparation for the case, one of which was from Carin Rhode, a resident of the Obz Rainbow House.



She said she'd been fined R500 by law enforcement for "latrine and dumping".

"The officer stood on the other side of the road and didn't even come to my tent to see if there was any rubbish. I was so afraid because I didn't have the money to pay the fine, so I thought I'd end up in jail," she said.



News24 contacted the newly appointed city councillor for community safety and health Patricia van der Ross to ask what she thought of the policy requiring homeless people to be sober before being granted access to one of the City's shelters.



"I agree that we need alternative options because we're rarely going to have someone who is clean asking for help," she said. "I look forward to meeting with Carlos (Mesquito)."

Although Van der Ross only came into office on Monday this week, she said she was "open-minded" and getting herself up to date with her new portfolio.

