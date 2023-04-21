WATCH | Dashcam shows moment trucker is forced off the road by armed robbers near Hazyview

Armed assailants robbed a truck driver travelling along Graskop Road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga this week.

Dashcam footage shows the robbers emerging from the bushes and forcing the driver to stop.

Motorists travelling around Hazyview have been urged to be extra cautious and avoid driving at night where possible.

A group of armed robbers forced a truck driver to the side of the road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga this week, with dashcam footage capturing the frantic encounter.



The truck driver, travelling along Graskop Road, was robbed of his cell phone and other belongings on Monday.



At least three armed assailants, who emerged from thick bushes, brandished firearms and instructed the driver to pull to the side of the road before forcing him out and ransacking the cabin.

The latest robbery along this stretch of road isn't an isolated incident, with reports of both commercial cargo trucks and passenger vehicles being targeted by brazen criminals in recent months.

Marlize Harmse of Road Angels Traffic Information told News24 that these incidents "seem to be happening often these days", pointing to several recent incidents in the same area that have, ostensibly, been carried out by the same "gang" which "has been busy".

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, confirmed the armed robbery and told News24 that drivers in the area were warned to be extra vigilant.

"We do [warn] our road users [and] it's not limited to that particular road," said Mohlala.

"Even on the N12 towards Delmas, there's a tendency of people targeting motorists. We're telling people to be cautious, especially if they're driving in the evening."