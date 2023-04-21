2h ago

Share

WATCH | Dashcam shows moment trucker is forced off the road by armed robbers near Hazyview

accreditation
Luke Daniel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Armed assailants robbed a truck driver travelling along Graskop Road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga this week.
  • Dashcam footage shows the robbers emerging from the bushes and forcing the driver to stop.
  • Motorists travelling around Hazyview have been urged to be extra cautious and avoid driving at night where possible.

A group of armed robbers forced a truck driver to the side of the road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga this week, with dashcam footage capturing the frantic encounter.

The truck driver, travelling along Graskop Road, was robbed of his cell phone and other belongings on Monday.

At least three armed assailants, who emerged from thick bushes, brandished firearms and instructed the driver to pull to the side of the road before forcing him out and ransacking the cabin.

The latest robbery along this stretch of road isn't an isolated incident, with reports of both commercial cargo trucks and passenger vehicles being targeted by brazen criminals in recent months.

Marlize Harmse of Road Angels Traffic Information told News24 that these incidents "seem to be happening often these days", pointing to several recent incidents in the same area that have, ostensibly, been carried out by the same "gang" which "has been busy".

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, confirmed the armed robbery and told News24 that drivers in the area were warned to be extra vigilant.

"We do [warn] our road users [and] it's not limited to that particular road," said Mohlala.

"Even on the N12 towards Delmas, there's a tendency of people targeting motorists. We're telling people to be cautious, especially if they're driving in the evening."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hazyviewmpumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 634 votes
Home comfort
19% - 340 votes
Personal health
5% - 83 votes
Personal safety
42% - 752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.50
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,123.35
+2.8%
Palladium
1,604.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,982.10
-1.1%
Silver
25.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo