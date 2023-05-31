WATCH | Disgruntled nursing students march to Lesufi's office

Nursing students from different colleges took to the streets on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The disgruntled students are locked in a contractual dispute with the Gauteng Department of Health, which funds their studies.

They want an extension of the bursary stipend between June and November - payments were paused because this is an exam period.

On Sunday, health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told News24 that extending the period for the 167 students on bursary contracts could cost the department over R8 million.

And the department claims it does not have the funds to continue paying their stipend.

However, Mpho Masweu, the general-secretary for Provincial Student Representative Council, said students would continue protesting until a solution was found.

Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and the EFF were also present to support the students.

Together they endured the rain and cold as they cut through the CBD towards Lesufi's office.

On arrival, they chanted: "We want Panyaza!"

After an extended wait, a member of Lesufi's team emerged from the office to receive the memorandum.

There was no word on when the department would respond to the students' demands.