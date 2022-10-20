54m ago

WATCH | Dogs snap at man firing shots at vehicle outside Durban home

Alfonso Nqunjana
Assailants in a silver BMW fired multiple shots at a man in Phoenix, Durban.

Police said the incident happened at around 17:00 on Monday.

Video footage shows the victim reversing a Mercedes-Benz into a driveway while a man exits the passenger side of the BMW, gun in hand. The assailant opens fire and keeps shooting at the Mercedes as it accelerates faster down the driveway.

Two dogs from inside the yard can be seen snapping at the shooter's hand.

When the victim drives toward the suspect he eventually flees. At that moment, one of the dogs gets trapped under a wheel of the Mercedes.

The BMW makes a quick getaway as the dog frees itself from under the car and runs back into the yard.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

"A 32-year-old victim was shot by unknown suspects while on at Cotmore Place in Phoenix. A case of attempted murder was opened for investigation at the Phoenix police station and the motive for the attack is still unknown at this stage," Gwala said.

