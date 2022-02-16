7m ago

WATCH | Durban motorist escapes unscathed after tussle with armed carjackers

Chanté Schatz
  • A motorist escaped unharmed after an armed carjacking in Durban.
  • The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
  • Police managed to track and recover the stolen vehicle on the same day.

A Durban motorist escaped unscathed after a group of armed suspects attacked him near his car on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from a nearby business in Sydenham shows the unsuspecting motorist walking towards his car.

Just as the man touches the door handle, a group of men jump out of a vehicle parked nearby.

The armed men then confront the victim, and a scuffle ensues. The assailants overpower him and flee the scene with his car.

Police, however, were able to recover the vehicle a few hours later.

READ | Cash-in-transit gunmen look to kidnappings for high-value, low-risk payday - experts

"The vehicle was located on Shaya Road at South Mead in Mariannhill," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala told News24 that the suspects fled into the bushes upon seeing the police officers. A case of carjacking was being investigated with no reports of any injuries.

Gwala added that it was essential that all motorists always remained vigilant on the roads.

"We are appealing to the community to... always check their mirrors when stopping at the robots, have their windows closed as a measure of safety when driving."

"They must constantly remain aware of their surroundings and not to be distracted on their cellphones while in their vehicles."

