WATCH | Easy pickings: Thieves drive off with parked Joburg car after mere minutes

The festive season is upon us and, it would seem, so are criminals on the lookout for a quick steal.

This was the case for an unfortunate motorist, who parked a car on the side of the road in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, earlier this month.

CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a white car pulling up behind the parked vehicle. A man emerges and tries to open the driver's door with a tool. Within minutes, he gains access to the black sedan and drives off.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 they were aware of the incident.

However, the car has not yet been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

"A case of theft of vehicle was opened at Parkview police station and the car has been circulated as a stolen car," he said.

