WATCH | Elections 2021: Key moments from the DA, EFF and ANC's manifesto launches

The three biggest political parties have all launched their manifestos ahead of the municipal elections.

The DA, EFF and ANC made statements about better service delivery and reliable governance.

Ultimately, it will be for the voters to decide when they head to the polls on 1 November.

With municipal elections fast approaching, South Africa's three biggest parties – the ANC, DA and EFF – have launched their manifestos.



Traditionally, in South Africa, these events are massive rallies, with all the posturing and pomp political parties can muster. This year was a much more muted affair, due to Covid-19 regulations restricting outdoor gatherings to 500 people.

READ | Elections 2021: All you need to know

DA manifesto launch



The DA was the first to launch its manifesto on Saturday, in a hybrid virtual event.

In its manifesto for the elections, the DA focused on what the party has done in the municipalities it has governed over the past five years.

Gallo Images Brenton Geach

"One thing I can tell you is that the DA is not a party of wild, unattainable promises. We don't fill our manifesto with every fantasy we can think of. We don't ignore the real-world constraints of resources, budgets, personnel, historical backlogs and maintenance neglect," DA leader John Steenhuisen said during his address.



EFF manifesto launch

On Sunday, the EFF launched its manifesto at Gandhi Square in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

Party leader Julius Malema told thousands of supporters that the ground was fertile for an EFF takeover as most South Africans had reached a point of frustration with the ANC's continued failings.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

"Nobody has a monopoly over the liberation of our people. Today the ANC has sold out the liberation and our people have grown disheartened by them. The launch of the manifesto is significant because it is through this manifesto that the EFF will ascend to power and take over many municipalities in South Africa," said Malema.



ANC manifesto launch

The ANC was the last of the big three political parties to launch its manifesto.

It was launched on Monday evening in Tshwane, a municipality it hopes to regain after the embarrassing blow when it lost control of the country's administrative capital.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

With almost all dysfunctional municipalities in the country run by the ANC, the party promised to choose the best people to run them.



"We have not always put the best people in positions of responsibility in government," President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded.