WATCH | Escaping Ukraine: A student's account of fleeing a war zone

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, civilians, including international students, are frantically attempting to flee the country.

For some, their escape has not been easy. News24 spoke to a student from Eswatini who was studying medicine in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine.

*Patricia told News24:

What made us panic was the fact that even the Ukrainian civilians were panicking.

She's been documenting her journey out of Ukraine. Videos she's captured show long queues at bus stops.

Crowds can also be seen journeying through hilly terrain towards the nearest border – and evacuation sirens and explosions can be heard in the background.

READ | War or peace? Ramaphosa must come clean on his Russian 'friends'

According to her, long-distance travel isn't the only thing causing fatigue among black and brown international students.

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We are facing so much racism. It's so traumatic. We are trying our best to hold it together so our parents don't break down wherever they are back home," she said.



Several people attempting to leave Ukraine have raised their displeasure about unfair treatment at its borders.

Earlier this week, the African Union (AU) said everyone, including Africans, has a right to cross international borders in times of conflict.

*A pseudonym has been used to protect the student's identity.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.