WATCH | Eskom, De Ruyter and Tshitangano: Our reporters explain what's really going on - and why

Suspended Eskom procurement chief Solly Tshitangano supported the awarding of contracts worth more than R8 billion to Econ Oil in 2019, despite being aware of evidence of impropriety and possible corruption involving Econ and Eskom officials.

He also took no steps to further investigate Econ Oil's possible misconduct, allegations which were first raised in 2016, and again in 2018, and allegedly misled the Eskom board over the status of Econ. This resulted in the board approving further contracts to the company.

