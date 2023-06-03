1h ago

WATCH | Eswatini Air touches down in Cape Town, offering three flights a week in the city

Luke Daniel
  • Eswatini Air landed in Cape Town for the first time on Friday afternoon.
  • The new airline began flying to Johannesburg and Durban earlier this year.
  • The carrier hopes to attract some of Cape Town's tourists, which it will transport on its 50-seater regional jet aircraft.

Recently launched Eswatini Air has added Cape Town to its list of South African destinations after already landing in Johannesburg and Durban earlier this year.

Eswatini Air, the newest flag carrier of the small, landlocked Southern African country, completed its inaugural flight from King Mswati III International Airport to Cape Town on Friday afternoon, marking its third destination since launching at the end of March 2023.

Taking over from Royal Swazi Airways, which last flew more than two decades ago, Eswatini Air aims to position itself as a "niche carrier" that will eventually globally connect the Kingdom of Eswatini through safe, efficient, and competitive aviation services.

The carrier operates two Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, each with 50 seats, flying to Johannesburg, Durban, Harare, and, most recently, Cape Town. Eswatini Air will service Cape Town with three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. 

One-way flights from Manzini in Eswatini to Cape Town start at R2 024.

A taste of Eswatini

Eswatini Air touched down in Cape Town shortly after 13:00 and was welcomed with a customary water salute. 

Eswatini's finance minister, Neal Rijkenberg, and the airline's board chairperson, Mndeni Mazibuko, were among the dignitaries who disembarked.

Mazibuko said at a media briefing at Cape Town International Airport: 

We have no doubt that this is a necessary route, especially because our two places have unique characteristics.

"Cape Town has been recognised as [having] one of the seven wonders [of the world], and us back at the Kingdom of Eswatini, we are well known [for our] culture. So, putting these two together, you will come up with a very beautiful product."

The hope, Mazibuko added, was that tourists visiting Cape Town would "want a taste" of Eswatini. The direct air link between the two places would make this more convenient.

But this flight isn't expected to be an overnight success and will take time to develop, said Rijkenberg, adding that it might take a few years to become profitable. The route will build both business and tourism opportunities.

Similarly, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos, highlighted the need to build flight connections, especially with African countries.

"We mustn't see this as a singular achievement; we must see the multiplier effect so that many more businesses can benefit, so that we can grow our economies together," said Vos, praising Cape Town Air Access, an air-route development project led by a collaboration between government entities and the private sector.

"What we've seen over the last few years is a lot more uptake from African cities in terms of aviation and the will to trade. That's really an important indicator for us to measure the success of our connectivity in a region."


