WATCH | EXPLAINED: President Ramaphosa exposed to Covid-19 - what we know so far

News24's Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter, gives us the low-down on President Cyril Ramaphosa's status after he was exposed to the coronavirus over the weekend.

In this video, she unpacks how the President was exposed to Covid-19, where he is now, as well as his status.

Hunter also explains what to make of the rumours that the president will announce a return to a hard lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive person at a fundraising event on Saturday. In this video, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter, explains what we know so far.



The president attended a fundraising dinner for the Adopt-a-School foundation at a Johannesburg hotel, after which one of the guests tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.



According to acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, the event, which hosted 35 guests, adhered to "stringent" Covid-19 protocols.



Seale said, as was the case with all the guests, the president only removed his mask to dine and when addressing the gathering.



The president was showing no symptoms and would only get tested if he started to show symptoms. He would continue his duties remotely, said Seale.

