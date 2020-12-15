1h ago

WATCH | EXPLAINED: See how Zane Kilian tracked Charl Kinnear and 600 others

By the time Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear - a key member of the police's Anti-Gang Unit - was murdered outside his home in Cape Town, the cellphones he carried had been illegally tracked thousands of times.

His death revealed a murky spy world where cellphone tracking technology, meant to be the exclusive preserve of law enforcement, was used to track hundreds of people illegally.

In this video, News24 investigative journalists Kyle Cowan and Jeff Wicks explain what they uncovered during this investigation into the king of pings, Zane Kilian.

READ | Key witness in Charl Kinnear murder case targeted in drive-by shooting

The two also shed light on how many people Kilian pinged and how often. They also give insight into the technology used, and how easy it is to access these services. 

Kilian is alleged to have used Location Based Services, technology whereby a cellphone number can be used to track the location of the phone, to stalk Kinnear and some 680 other people. 

The one-time rugby star turned debt collector has been charged with the murder of detective Kinnear and will spend Christmas behind bars. 

This after his bail application was postponed again due to an investigator in the case being unable to testify due to being in isolation due to possibly being in contact with someone positive for Covid-19.

