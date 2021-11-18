1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | EXPLAINED: Why Oscar Pistorius is up for parole sooner than expected

accreditation
Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Oscar Pistorius' sentencing was backdated by the Supreme Court of Appeal in August this year.
  • This means that instead of being eligible for parole in March 2023, he is now within his rights to apply for parole.
  • Part of this process requires him to engage with Reeva Steenkamp's parents in a victim-offender-dialogue.

Former Paralympic athlete, Oscar Pistorius, is officially eligible for parole after serving half his sentence for murder. He shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, through a bathroom door in 2013.

Pistorius was only expected to apply for parole in March 2023, but in August this year the Supreme Court of Appeal backdated his sentence to when he was first found guilty of culpable homicide by Judge Thokozile Masipa on 21 October 2014.

Pistorius' sentence was subsequently overturned and the former athlete was found guilty of murder. Masipa sentenced him to six years imprisonment after the Supreme Court of Appeal challenged her original sentencing for culpable homicide.

He had already served his sentence for culpable homicide and was out on parole.

READ | Reeva Steenkamp's parents willing to meet with Oscar Pistorius as he becomes eligible for parole

"It [the State] challenged her decision and subsequently convinced the Supreme Court of Appeal that even if Pistorius had believed Reeva Steenkamp to be an intruder, he was still guilty of murder under the principle of dolus eventualis, in that he must have reasonably foreseen that whoever was behind the toilet door would die," said News24's specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The State then challenged the six year sentence, stating it was "shockingly inappropriate". It convinced the Supreme Court of Appeal that Pistorius shouldn't serve less than the full minimum sentence for unpremeditated murder.

"Because he had served over 10 months in prison and, subsequently in correctional supervision, they deducted that period from the 15-year term and he was sentenced to 13 years and five months," explained Maughan.

Oscar and Reeva in 2012 a year before she was kill
Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius together at the South African Sports Awards in 2012 at the Standton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This sentencing was, however, determined from the date of his murder conviction in 2016 - which is why, in August this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal backdated it to his original sentencing for culpable homicide in 2014.

"Otherwise, you would have had an entire period, that duration of about 506 days, which effectively counted as a non-parole period. And when you're looking at getting parole after half your sentence is completed, those kind of variables are very important," said Maughan.

Part of Pistorius' parole application will require him to meet with Reeva's parents in a "victim-offender-dialogue".

In an exclusive live interview on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the Steenkamps spoke about their feelings around Pistorius being awarded parole and meeting with him in person. 

Reeva's father, Barry Steenkamp, said he'd like to meet with Pistorius "man-to-man" to find out the truth about what actually happened on that fateful night.

June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, said although she has forgiven Pistorius she doesn't feel he has shown remorse and should still have to "pay" for what he did by spending his full sentence behind bars.

A date has not yet been set for this engagement, but the correctional services department told News24 the Steenkamps will be properly prepared for the face-to-face visit with Pistorius, with "social workers, psychologists and a spiritual caregiver".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscar pistoriuscrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 1562 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 274 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 799 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
35% - 1391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.85
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.51
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,865.40
-0.1%
Silver
25.01
-0.2%
Palladium
2,195.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,063.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
80.28
-2.6%
Top 40
64,337
0.0%
All Share
70,942
0.0%
Resource 10
65,186
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,178
0.0%
Financial 15
14,132
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo