WATCH | EXPLAINER: Vaccines and variants - everything you need to know about SA's Covid-19 jabs

Phase 1 of South Africa's vaccination rollout plan officially got underway on Wednesday, 17 February.

This, after some 80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country a day before.

But the scenes of vaccines arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport seemed all too familiar. Just weeks earlier, on 1 February, one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, also arrived at the Johannesburg airport.

Those jabs, however, will not be used to inoculate South Africans at this stage - instead, the stock has been offered to the African Union.

In this explainer, News24 looks back to how events unfolded in recent weeks. We also look at what vaccines are available to us, and the impact the 501Y.V2 variant has on the efficacy of these long-awaited doses.

