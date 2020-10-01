1h ago

WATCH | Factory in Diepsloot goes up in flames

Kayleen Morgan
    • It took 24 firefighters almost 12 hours to bring a blaze at a hydrocarbon manufacturing plant in Diepsloot under control. 
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.
    • No injuries or structural damage was reported.

    Emergency services contained a blaze which broke out at a hydrocarbon manufacturing plant in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

    The fire broke out along the R551 and Summit Road around 05:00.

    Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told News24 the cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities are investigating.

    "Firefighters battled the blaze for almost 12 hours, with 24 firefighters, two water tankers and six fire engines," he said.

    A specialised foam was used to coat the charred area to prevent the blaze from reigniting as the stored hydrocarbon is highly flammable.

    No injuries or structural damage was reported.

