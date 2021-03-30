WATCH | False Bay College students protest delayed payment of allowances to bursary students

False Bay College students protested outside the Muizenberg campus in Cape Town on Monday.

Students were dissatisfied with the delay in the payment of allowances to bursary students.

Police monitored the protest and no arrests were made, a police spokesperson said.

A video shared widely on social media showed disgruntled students marching through the surrounding streets.

As tensions seemed to rise, management released a statement about the students' grievances.

"Payment of allowances is subject to the submission of required documentation. The college will be finalising all outstanding allowance disbursements to eligible students by no later than 1 April 2021."

Management said it "respects" the students' right to protest.

However, it said it should be done in a "peaceful" and "mature" manner and should be in line with the College Student Code of Conduct, which is "binding on all students".

"The college management has an ongoing commitment to keep channels of communication open with our students, through the Student Representative Council, so that student grievances can be addressed in a constructive manner," the statement read.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 police were called to monitor the protest.

Rwexana said "no violence was reported, and no arrests were made."

