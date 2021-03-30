1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | False Bay College students protest delayed payment of allowances to bursary students

Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • False Bay College students protested outside the Muizenberg campus in Cape Town on Monday.
  • Students were dissatisfied with the delay in the payment of allowances to bursary students.
  • Police monitored the protest and no arrests were made, a police spokesperson said.

False Bay College students protested outside the Muizenberg campus in Cape Town on Monday.

They were unhappy with the delay in allowance payments to bursary students.

A video shared widely on social media showed disgruntled students marching through the surrounding streets.

READ | More student protests expected on Tuesday - here is a list of students' demands

As tensions seemed to rise, management released a statement about the students' grievances.

"Payment of allowances is subject to the submission of required documentation. The college will be finalising all outstanding allowance disbursements to eligible students by no later than 1 April 2021."

Management said it "respects" the students' right to protest.

However, it said it should be done in a "peaceful" and "mature" manner and should be in line with the College Student Code of Conduct, which is "binding on all students".

"The college management has an ongoing commitment to keep channels of communication open with our students, through the Student Representative Council, so that student grievances can be addressed in a constructive manner," the statement read.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 police were called to monitor the protest.

Rwexana said "no violence was reported, and no arrests were made."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeprotest
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3594 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1073 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.96
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.58
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.56
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.41
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.1)
Gold
1,696.68
(-0.9)
Silver
24.47
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,181.50
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,568.49
(+1.4)
All Share
67,049
(-0.1)
Top 40
61,384
(-0.1)
Financial 15
12,488
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
88,226
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,856
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo