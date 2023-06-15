WATCH | Fast and furious: Cops arrest three robbery suspects after high-speed chase on Joburg highway





Garsfontein police have caught three suspected burglars after they tried to flee.

They arrested them following a high-speed chase on the N3.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident was shot in the leg.

Garsfontein police chased down and arrested three suspects on the N3 highway near the Marlboro off-ramp in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The unit had been called out to a house robbery earlier in the day.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told News24 that the three would face several charges.

"All three suspects are to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder, house robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen vehicle," she said.

A neighbour witnessed the suspects in action and was shot in the knee.

The men then fled the scene in a white BMW.

A need for speed

Weaving through midday traffic, they crashed while trying to make their getaway.

Later, a video surfaced online, showing police surrounding the handcuffed men as a helicopter circled above.

READ | Gunmen storm Cape Town medical facility, rob security guards

Police were able to apprehend one of the men on the scene and recover a firearm.

Two others were caught with the help of local security companies and members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police.

Police also recovered all the items stolen during the house robbery.

Investigations are still under way.

The gun found at the scene has been sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in other crimes.