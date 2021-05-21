WATCH | Ferrari goes up in flames on Durban highway

A luxury vehicle caught alight on the M4 highway near Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.



Marshall Security's Tammy Gove, whose team was dispatched to the scene following multiple calls to their control room, told News24:"It was, unfortunately, a Ferrari that had caught alight."

A video of the incident shows the rear end of the red Ferarri 458 Italia engulfed in flames.

It was widely circulated on social media.

"Members from the fire department extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported," Gove said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but the fire department will investigate further.