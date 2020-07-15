1h ago

WATCH | Fighting back: Joburg man shoots and kills perpetrators during botched armed robbery

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • A Johannesburg man shot and killed two men who allegedly tried to rob him on Tuesday. 
  • Police have opened a case of armed robbery, and an inquest into an attempted murder charge against the victim. 
  • The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

A Johannesburg man is facing an attempted murder charge after a run-in with two robbers resulted in the assailants' deaths on Tuesday. 

"It's alleged that a man was getting into his in-laws' yard in Mayfair when he was accosted by two men, one armed with a firearm. The men demanded the victim's valuables. [An] altercation ensued that resulted to a shootout," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo in a statement.

The alleged assailants died at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Masondo said police had opened a case of armed robbery as well as an inquest into an attempted murder charge against the victim. 

"We are not sure if the victim acted in self-defence, that's why the charges are armed robbery and inquest of attempted murder. The court will decide if they are buying the story of self-defence and then we will change the charge," he later told News24. 

The victim is still in hospital and will be questioned by police once he is discharged.


