WATCH | Fire breaks out at Cape Town recycling plant

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • A recycling plant caught alight in Retreat on Monday morning. 
  • It took 26 firefighters and four fire engines to prevent the fire from spreading.
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A recycling plant in Retreat, Cape Town, burst into flames on Monday morning.

The City's fire and rescue service responded swiftly to the scene of the burning single-storey factory building.

The fire was contained by midday and no injuries were reported. 

It took 26 firefighters, four fire engines and one water tanker to keep the blaze from spreading.

Spokesperson Edward Bosch told News24 in a statement that the emergency services' quick response saved the surrounding buildings from catching alight.  

"The quick firefighting efforts prevented the spread to neighbouring properties. Our crews will remain on scene for a considerable time to ensure that the area is safe," Bosch said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Read more on:
western capecape townfires
