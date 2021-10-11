WATCH | Fire guts mattress factory in Joburg

The owner of a mattress factory in Nancefield, Johannesburg, lost everything in a fire on Monday.

Two fire engines, a water tanker and 12 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

The factory was not insured, but the owner says he is "hopeful" about rebuilding his business.

A fire has destroyed a mattress factory in Nancefield, Johannesburg.



The owner, Imran Kazi, said he had lost everything.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received a call alerting it to the fire at around 08:00 on Monday.

"The cause of the fire is unknown," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi. "It was extinguished by two fire engines, a water tanker and 12 firefighters."

However, Kazi added they arrived 45 minutes late, saying they were "useless".

"Fire Ops SA, a private fire service, was on the scene straight away and did much better."

Responding to the claim, Mulaudzi said it was unfortunate the men and women in uniform, who risked their lives on a daily basis, were not appreciated.

"We can confirm that we have responded to the incident within the reasonable time. If we didn't respond swiftly, the fire could have spread to adjacent factories, causing severe damage. Firefighters, who responded to the incident, must be commended for their swift response," he added.

Kazi confirmed no staff members were injured.

"I can't give an amount to the damage, but my factory is burnt to the ground, and all the machinery is destroyed," he told News24.

According to him, the factory was not insured and he was going to have to rebuild it from the ground up.

"I'm a bit down but feeling a little hopeful about getting the factory up and running again."

The cause of the fire was unknown, and an investigation would have to take place, Kazi said.