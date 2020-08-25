1h ago

WATCH | Fire guts part of Pretoria hardware store

Bertram Malgas
  • Five fire stations were dispatched to help fight a fire at the Cosave Powerbuild & Wholesalers in Pretoria on Saturday evening. 
  • The wholesales department and admin block were damaged in the blaze.
  • The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Five fire stations in Pretoria responded to a fire at the Cosave Powerbuild & Wholesalers on Saturday evening. 

The blaze destroyed the wholesale department and affected parts of the building's admin block. 

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesman Charles Mabaso told News24 the fire crews managed to contain the fire.

"The crews initiated fire attack and requested for back-up from neighbouring stations. The fire was brought under control and subsequently extinguished," he said. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

