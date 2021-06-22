WATCH | First iPad trends on Twitter after being 'stolen'

The hashtag iPad made it to Twitter's trending list in South Africa on Tuesday, thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who misplaced his device in the moments before a speech.



Ramaphosa was in Cape Town, visiting the city's port, where he addressed the media.

He could not start his speech when called to the podium because his iPad had "been stolen".

"I'm waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided that they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that," Rampahosa said.

"I had my iPad… Do you know where they took my iPad to?"

The audience chuckled and Ramaphosa started his speech moments later.

The president relies daily on his iPad during speeches and meetings, opting against printed notes.

Politicians and citizens took to Twitter to comment on the incident of the missing presidential iPad. Among those, were UDM head Bantu Holomisa.

They even steal the President’s IPad/ Amasela r all over. Where was the security. pic.twitter.com/q4oraomzIn — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 22, 2021

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu also weighed in on the matter.

What’s this now? Is it a speech about a lost iPad? Some people never cease to clown and amaze! pic.twitter.com/Pc8lOXzT1J — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 22, 2021

And this is not a developing story.?? For all the potential comedic material, lets not forget that there is at least one media organisation that still cannot find what they are looking for....At least the First iPad exists?? https://t.co/EdwUNuhZq4 — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) June 22, 2021





Shortly after, Athi Geleba, the head of digital communications in the Presidency, tweeted the "First iPad" had indeed been found.

The First iPad has been found compatriots ???? pic.twitter.com/SBZGskAQLw — ATHI GELEBA ???????‍?? (@AthiGeleba) June 22, 2021

The Presidency later tweeted to clarify that the iPad was never missing or stolen.