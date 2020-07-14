41m ago

WATCH | Fishing community helps capture footage of marine life with special underwater cameras

Amy Gibbings
  • The Kogelberg fishing community has helped in the collection of scientific data used in a landmark shark study.
  • The fishermen helped with the distribution of special underwater cameras along a stretch of coastline from Pringle Bay to Hermanus.
  • The research contributed to the publication of two scientific papers that investigates the status and diversity of smaller endemic shark species in South Africa.
  • Tuesday, 14 July, is international Shark Awareness Day. 

The local fishermen of the Kogelberg fishing community helped in dispersing special underwater cameras used to collect data for a landmark South African shark study.

The study, supported by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa, contributed to the publication of two scientific papers that investigate the status and diversity of smaller endemic shark species in South African waters.

The underwater cameras, known as baited remote underwater video systems (BRUVs), consist of a camera at the end of a meter-long metal rig which houses a canister of oily fish bait to attract the predators to be filmed on the ocean floor or kelp beds.

WATCH | Giant squid washed up on Western Cape beach

The footage allowed the scientists to measure the abundance and diversity of these endemic shark species while also discovering their preferred habitats.

shark footage, scientific study, south africa
Puffadder Shyshark captured in marine study, Western Cape.
pyjama sharks, scientific research, south africa
Pyjama sharks captured in marine study, Western Cape.
The fishing community of the Kogelberg helped the WFF to deploy baited remote underwater video systems (BRUVs).
Angelo and Marcelin were taught to monitor the videos and to make notes of all the species they saw.
Oily fish bait is attached to the cameras and attracts both scavengers and predators to be filmed on the ocean floor.
Small, endemic shark species (such as pyjama and puffadder sharks) were thriving, especially in kelp and reef habitats.
Small-scale fishers in the Kogelberg area contributed towards a landmark study on the unique catsharks in South African waters.

Lead author, Geoffrey Osgood said in a statement released by the WWF: "Luckily for the shark scientists, the Kogelberg fishers stepped up to the task to help with every facet of BRUVs research in Betty's Bay."

"Beyond the physical struggle of pulling dozens of BRUVs rigs off the ocean floor, the scientific data collection was also packaged with excruciating monotony. The fishers showed their dedication to science as some community members viewed hours and hours of video footage to count and identify 70 different species of marine life."

The researchers found that South Africa's unique catsharks, such as pyjama sharks and puffadder sharks, along with the larger seven-gill shark - as seen in the video - are "perfect umbrella species" to focus conservation efforts.

Umbrella species are a selected species that "have a strong affinity to habitats used by many marine species" and so by directing conservation efforts towards protecting this particular species, many other species will be indirectly protected at the same time.

"Because the biodiversity of Betty's Bay is valuable to both biologists and fishers, this research embraced the skills and knowledge of the local Kogleberg fishing community to conduct the science. WWF has been working alongside fisher communities in Kleinmond, Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay since 2012," it said in the press release.

