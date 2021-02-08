1h ago

WATCH | Flooding after heavy rains hit Giyani

Bertram Malgas
  • Parts of Giyani in Limpopo experienced flooding after 200mm of rain fell there in the past week.
  • The South African Weather Service said it recorded more than the usual amount of summer rain in the area. 
  • Residents scrambled to fix damaged roofs and cracks caused by the heavy downpours. 

Parts of Giyani in Limpopo have been left under water.

The town has experienced 200mm of rainfall in the past week, since cyclone Eloise made landfall forecaster Mbavhi Maliage told News24.

"The area experienced more summer rain than... in previous years," Maliage said. 

The tropical storm hit central Mozambique on 23 January. Several parts of South Africa felt the effects of the storm, with heavy rains and flooding along the northern parts of the country.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

Clifford Ngobeni, a Giyani resident said the rain has caused a lot of damage in the area. He shared a video of water-logged streets on social media. 

"Many of the houses have lost roofs because of the strong winds and rain," he explained. 

He told News24 there have been several flash floods as a result of the heavy downpours. 

"It rains here every second day, and then we have flash floods and we can't use the roads. After 30 minutes the water dries up," Ngobeni said.

He is in the process of extending his home, but had to restart the project because the rain has created cracks in the building's foundation. 

