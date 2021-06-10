WATCH | Four armed suspects rob Vodacom store in Western Cape mall

Four armed suspects robbed a Vodacom store in the West Coast Mall in Vredenburg last week.

CCTV footage from inside the store shows one of the suspects pulling on a pair of black gloves. The men then appear to force the shop attendant behind the desk and out of the camera's view.

Another suspect arrives with a shopping trolley and follows the others behind the desk.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut in a statement, said the incident happened at around 17:50 last Tuesday.

"Four armed suspects fled with cash and cellular telephones in a silver Audi and are yet to be arrested," the statement said.