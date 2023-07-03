1h ago

WATCH | Four arrested and one man dead after botched butchery robbery

Alfonso Nqunjana
  • A director of a butchery spoke to News24 about how five men attempted to rob his shop in Johannesburg.
  • The store's manager shot one of the men, and the others fled. 
  • Police arrested four suspects; the fifth was declared dead on the scene.

A manager at a butchery shot and killed a man who attempted to rob his shop in Newtown, Johannesburg, last week.

News24 spoke to the shop's director following the incident. The man didn't want to be named out of fear of victimisation.

He said two men entered the shop and started browsing.

At first glance, the men seemed like regular customers who wanted to buy cold cuts. 

READ | Limpopo pub owner shot dead, five others wounded

"They ordered some meat, but as they were ordering, they pulled out their firearms," he said.

As soon as the guns were drawn, three more men rushed into the shop. 

An arrest and a death

"My manager shot one [of the suspects] in the head. The other four tried to flee but were arrested because, luckily, SAPS was driving past."

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrests. 

"One suspect was declared dead on the scene by paramedics; two tried to run to the other two waiting outside. Police gave chase and apprehended them," Masondo said.

Repeat offenders 

The store's director said this was the second robbery in less than two weeks. 

"They got away with some cellphones and cash from the customers. This is not the only butchery they target."

He said he was considering closing the 65-year-old butchery because of safety concerns. 

"We're trading in fear, and that's the sad part because now you don't know who's going to come in. It's too risky, and my family is also very worried about me."

