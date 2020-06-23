28m ago

WATCH | Four people including a child die after head-on collision in the North West

Bertram Malgas
  • Four people including a child died after an accident in Coligny on Sunday.
  • An Audi A4 travelling on the N14 involved in a head-on collision with a truck.
  • The tuck driver survived. 

Four people including a child died after their car collided head-on with a truck in Coligny in the North West on Sunday. 

"Police first thought that [only] three people had died in the accident, but later confirmed that a child had also died in the wreckage," police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh told News24.

The truck was carrying coal and was travelling to Johannesburg on the N14, when the incident happened.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, however, police are investigating.

The truck driver survived the crash and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

