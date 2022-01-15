WATCH | Four suspects arrested after kidnapping Cape Town shopkeeper

Police arrested four suspects after a 26-year-old shopkeeper was kidnapped in Cape Town last week.

The suspects briefly appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to 19 January for a bail application.

The suspects are between the ages of 22 and 30-years-old.

Last week, CCTV footage captured a 26-year-old Bangladeshi shopkeeper kidnapped outside his store near Bishop Lavis in broad daylight.

Despite the ordeal, the man was safely reunited with his family. However, the details surrounding the reunion are scant.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 that police were not at liberty to discuss the finer aspects of the case docket with the media at this stage.

"An integrated police operation was conducted between Bishop Lavis SAPS detectives, provincial Crime Intelligence, provincial Organised Crime and the national Task Force which led to the safe and unharmed return of the victim," said a statement released by the Western Cape police.

According to NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the suspects would be appearing at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for their bail application.