1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Free State man disarms police officer, discharges several rounds in public

Chanté Schatz
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Free State man was arrested after he grabbed a police officer's firearm from her holster.
  • The officer fled the scene, while the man randomly discharged several rounds in public.
  • The man is known to the officer.  

A Free State man was arrested and appeared in court after he grabbed a police officer's firearm in Mafahlaneng on 13 March.

A video of the incident shows the man firing several rounds into the air, in front of the officer.

He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Moments later, the officer is seen fleeing the scene in her vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told News24 the officer dropped her colleague off during a shift change when she happened to cross a group of people outside a local tavern.

"While speaking to one of the patrons, the 22-year-old suspect…opened the vehicle door and, without saying anything, grabbed her service pistol from the holster," Makhele said in a statement.

The man is known to the officer.

READ | Man alleged to have killed cop in Alexandra hands himself over

He is the son of her colleague, a police officer in Tweeling.   

Makhele said the officer called for backup as she left the area to avoid getting shot at.

The man was later found at a friend's house wearing a police bulletproof vest. Police also discovered the pistol he had taken from the officer, hidden in a bucket.

"The suspect was immediately arrested for robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a municipal built-up area as well as possession of suspected stolen state property."

The accused appeared in the Tweeling Magistrate's Court and was denied bail. He is expected to appear again in April.

"It is unfortunate that the same person known to the police official as the son of her colleague, who was even the reason why she stopped to check if he is fine, ended up being the one who took her official firearm," said Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane.

Motswenyane ordered the district commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. 

The commissioner has also been tasked with investigating the fitness of the officer and her operational readiness during the time of the incident. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrimepolice
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1074 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 341 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 1330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.93
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.45
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.5)
Gold
1,736.75
(+0.1)
Silver
25.16
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,173.50
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,636.64
(-0.0)
All Share
65,257
(0.0)
Top 40
59,769
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,580
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,969
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo