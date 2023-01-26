WATCH | Free State resort 'racist' attack: 3 accused appear in court for assault, crimen injuria

Kobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

All three men face charges of common assault and crimen injuria following an allegedly racist attack at a Free State resort on Christmas day. Klaasen is facing an additional charge of attempted murder.

Video footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows three white adult men assaulting two black teenagers at the Maselspoort resort.

The matter was postponed to 28 February.