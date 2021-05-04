WATCH | Gang robs Lenasia jewellery store

A group of men robbed a jewellery store at the Signet Terrace Shopping Centre in Lenasia last week.

Video footage shows the perpetrators loading trays of jewels into a bag, before making their getaway.

A case of business robbery has been opened. No arrests have been made.

A jewellery store in Lenasia was robbed last week, making off with an undisclosed amount of goods. The incident happened on 30 April at the Signet Terrace Shopping Centre.



Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that one of the shopkeepers said an unknown assailant had entered the shop with a firearm, which he had pointed at him.



"Suddenly, three more unknown African males entered the shop, and one of them kept guard at the door," Masondo said.



Video footage shows the men loading trays of jewels into a bag, before making their getaway.



"The suspects left the shop and drove off in a White Volkswagen Polo Vivo with [an] unknown registration number," Masondo said.



A case of business robbery has been opened. Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward as they continue to investigate the incident.



No arrests have been made yet.

