WATCH | Gariep Dam overflowing for a second time this year

accreditation
Sharlene Rood
  • The Gariep Dam is full and overflowing.
  • Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau confirmed that water is spilling from the dam, which is 111% full.
  • DWS also opened two sluice gates at the Vaal Dam on Tuesday. 

South Africa's largest dam, the Gariep Dam, is overflowing for a second time this year.

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) spokesperson Sputnik Ratau told News24 that the dam, on the banks of the Orange River, is at 111% full. 

While no sluice gates are open, water can be seen spilling from the dam.

The first footage of water flowing from the dam surfaced around mid-December.

South Africans took to social media early in January 2021 to share videos and images of the dam overflowing.

Ratau said the dam has a capacity of some 140%, and that sluices will only be opened once it nears that figure. 

The dam can store roughly 5 500 million cubic metres of water and has a surface area of about 374km2

gariep, dam, full, overflowing
South Africa's largest dam the Gariep Dam is overflowing.

Meanwhile, the DWS on Tuesday opened two sluice gates at the Vaal Dam, after the dam surpassed the 100% mark. 

"The opening of the sluice gate[s] follows consistent heavy rains over the last two weeks in the catchments supporting the Integrated Vaal River System and the Orange River," DWS said in a statement.

The dam was at 107% capacity at the time.

One sluice was opened at 10:00 and another at noon.

The department said it would monitor the system and warned farmers and communities downstream. 

"It is important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from the expected heavy flows," it said.

DWS also warned people not to take chances when crossing low-lying bridges that could be flooded.

free statebloemfonteinwater
