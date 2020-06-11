35m ago

add bookmark

MUST WATCH | Giant squid found stranded on Western Cape beach in rare sighting

Amy Gibbings
  • A giant squid was found on a beach in Britannia Bay in the Western Cape.
  • The squid, which measured 4.19m, was not a fully grown adult, according to marine biologist Dr Wayne Florence.
  • The specimen has been sent to the Iziko Museums of South Africa to add to its marine invertebrate collection.

A giant squid was found stranded, but still alive and spouting ink, on Britannia Bay Beach in St Helena Bay, Western Cape, on Sunday morning.

Richard Davies, who filmed his encounter with the giant beast, said they had tried to roll the squid back into the water but because of its weight, decided to leave the animal to "die in dignity".

It weighed between 200 and 300kg, according to his estimate.

"It was sad because I could see it was dying," Davies told News24. "It was still pumping out ink and I touched one of its tentacles which sucked onto my hand and I actually had to use some force to remove it." 

After Googling the creature known as architeuthis dux in Latin, Davies realised a giant squid washing up on a beach in South Africa was a rare occurrence and a "once-in-a-lifetime sighting".

Biodiversity

According to Dr Wayne Florence, a marine biologist and curator of marine invertebrates for the Iziko Museums of South Africa, giant squid were found at depths of 300 to 1 000m in all the world's oceans, except at the poles.

Iziko acquired the giant squid to add to its extensive natural science history collection documenting South Africa's biodiversity.

According to Florence, the largest squid found stranded in South Africa measured 9.1m. It was found in Kommetjie, Cape Town, in 1992.

"It's rare. In South Africa, we have had less than a handful of strandings. Surprisingly, despite our museum being almost 200 years old, our earliest stranded giant squid specimen is from 1972," he told News24.

The museum has a collection of 19 giant squid that are submerged in 70% ethanol in big stainless steel tanks to preserve them.

Grow

"Unlike most large animals, squid generally grow very quickly and only live for about five years. They have annual rings but these have to be dissected and also analysis of the beak can give an indication of age.

"Since this giant squid is just over 4m in total length, based on expert opinion of other larger specimens, this beast was probably less than two years old," Florence said.

The museum boasts a natural science history collection of 10 million specimens that are stored as a research collection mapping southern Africa's natural history.

"Part of our mandate - the public often don't know this - is to document Africa's biodiversity and we do this through collecting specimens," he told News24.

Related Links
WATCH: Stranded humpback whale dies in the Eastern Cape
WATCH: Seal and turtle rescued from discarded fishing net
WATCH | Snorkeler films underwater encounter with rare elephant seal in Cape Town
Read more on:
cape town
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6745 votes
Cricket
12% - 1949 votes
Soccer
23% - 3770 votes
Golf
7% - 1158 votes
Other
15% - 2449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

10h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-4.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-3.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.15)
Gold
1724.40
(-0.40)
Silver
17.54
(-2.19)
Platinum
803.00
(-2.78)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1896.00
(-0.81)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo