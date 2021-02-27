34m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Good tidings: Cape Town surf academy gives Vrygrond youngsters a second chance

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Shaun Solomons started the Local Surf Lounge Academy in 2020 after he was retrenched.
  • He mentors youth from surrounding gang-riddled communities and teaches them life skills.
  • His aim is to promote self-reliance among the participants.

A local surfing academy in Muizenberg, Cape Town is not only teaching youths how to catch waves, but also how to empower themselves.

Shaun Solomons, founder of the Local Surf Lounge Academy, wanted to effect change in his community.

He grew up in Vrygrond and is familiar with the pressures young people face.

This community is riddled with gang violence and substance abuse – with many teenagers falling prey to the allure of gang life and criminality.

Resident Justin Almano told News24 that life there was tough for the youth.

He said:

A lot of the youngsters look up to gangsters as role models, because they always have money.

The increase in unemployment over the last year due to Covid-19 has forced families to get by with even less income.

"At the homes of many young people, there isn't always food. So they fall prey to a life of crime," Almano explained.

Making waves

The idea to start his own academy was born after Solomons was retrenched from an NGO in June last year.

"Growing up in Vrygrond, I got involved in so many bad things like substance abuse and gang activity," he said.

He started the Local Surf Lounge Academy to give young people a second chance.

He said: 

I loved what I was doing before and knew that I could help the youth a little bit better. I don't want them going through the same things I went through.

The academy provides daily mentoring sessions, cooking classes and surfing lessons to more than 50 youngsters.

Its aim is to teach teenagers self-reliance, and to think outside the box.

Lessons from the sea

The surf coach uses the ocean to teach them how to navigate through life.

"When you are surfing, you are with others, but only you decide when to catch the next wave. The same thing happens in life," Solomons said.

He said the Level 3 lockdown beach ban had a massive impact. Many of the youths in the programme went back to hanging with the wrong crowds. Donations from businesses along the beachfront dried up as they weren't operating.

"It was frustrating for the youth because their freedom was taken away from them. They couldn't run away from their oppressed life," Solomons said.

Reagan Chitter, from Capricorn, told News24 he's glad to be back in the water.

Chitter said proudly:

When I am in the ocean, it makes me feel free. It allows me to do things I would not normally do.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfeel good
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2418 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1742 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo