WATCH | Guard shot during cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg

A G4S security guard was injured during a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday morning.

The security guard, who was shot in the ankle, is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

G4S managing director Renso Smit said there is a need for a more aggressive approach to curb the rise in CIT robberies.

A G4S guard was shot during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

In a statement, the company told News24 the guards followed emergency procedures during the heist and, although the perpetrators used explosives, they left the scene empty-handed.

A security officer was shot in the ankle.

"[The wounded guard] is currently in hospital. He is doing well. No other crew members sustained injuries in the attack. The guards at the scene followed all emergency procedures during the robbery, which led to no cash being lost," the security firm said.

Rise in robberies

Managing director at G4S South Africa, Renso Smit, said there needs to be a more aggressive approach to curb the rise in CIT robberies - through collaboration between the government, law enforcement and business.

"As G4S, we are concerned about the escalating number of CIT attacks that are taking place across the country. The attacks are well-planned, coordinated and becoming more frequent and violent in nature.

"While SAPS has made a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months, an escalated approach is urgently required," Smit said.

"While the SAPS CIT Initiative Special Task Team has achieved significant successes recently, much more needs to be done to ensure that law enforcement is winning the war against CIT crime," he added.

No arrests have been made.