WATCH | 'He is such a gentleman' - Kataza the baboon settling comfortably into new Limpopo home

Amy Gibbings
  • Kataza, a chacma baboon, is adapting well in his new home at the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.
  • He was relocated from the Cape Peninsula last week after he was unable to reintegrate with his natal troop and became a nuisance in urban areas.
  • Kataza has joined four other baboons from the Cape Peninsula who were sent to the rehabilitation centre last year.

Kataza, the much-loved baboon who was relocated from the Cape Peninsula to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo last week, is adapting well to his new home.

"When Kataza was placed into his new enclosure he simply walked out of the travel box and immediately seemed at ease… his current behaviour is exactly as expected," CEO of the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, Mias Venter told News24. 

Earlier this month, an application was brought forward by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, requesting a permit from Cape Nature to have Kataza relocated to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo.

WATCH | Kataza to be relocated to rehabilitation centre

Kataza became the subject of great debate after residents in Kommetjie complained that he was raiding their homes.

In October, he was moved from Slangkop to Tokai, after the City's service provider - Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS) – failed to manage his behaviour. 

The next step was to explore if he could adapt better at a rehab centre. 

Distress

"A decision to take Kataza or any other animal in distress is quite an easy one to make, the wellbeing of the South African primates are our main concern," said Venter.

Kataza wasn’t sedated for the journey to Limpopo and he was constantly fed on the way. Venter said:

"He is such a gentleman. Once he had had enough of any particular vegetable or fruit, he would gently push it back out of the travel box."

Venter and his team are now closely monitoring Kataza’s ability to comfortably chew natural foodstuffs.

"Kataza had missing molars and premolars which could have contributed to his raiding behaviour, as all the raided food would have been easier for him to chew." 

Kataza will join four other baboons from the Scarborough troop which were relocated to the centre last year.

