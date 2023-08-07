WATCH | Health Beat #10: What SA's dirty water does to your health

A broken sewage system in Bophelong near the Vaal River in Gauteng forces people to "live like pigs" says environmental activist Lawrence Majoro.



The Department of Water and Sanitation acknowledges the Vaal is "one of the worst polluted rivers in South Africa", leaving residents anxious about diseases such as cholera.

In this episode of our monthly television show Health Beat, we take you to see the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark's rundown sewers.

Mia Malan speaks to an infectious diseases expert and a water scientist to find out how bad things can get if water treatment services don't improve.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.




