1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Heavy traffic delays as protesters block Johannesburg highway

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Johannesburg highways close to the airport were blocked by protesters using trucks and other vehicles in the early hours of Monday morning. 
  • Police and metro police are investigating.
  • SAPS will continue to monitor the situation, but order has been restored after hours of heavy delays. 

Protesters on Monday morning blocked highways near the airport, with trucks and other vehicles, which caused a huge backup in traffic flow for several hours. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) removed the trucks with the help of towing vehicles.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng told News24 that they, and the South African Police Services (SAPS), have launched an investigation into the reason for the protest.

The motive and organisers are unclear at this stage. 

READ | 4 men posing as security guards rob Durban jewellery store

"The N12 east, in direction R24 was blocked this morning between 05:00 to about 06:30. EMPD, SAPS and other law enforcement were able to remove the trucks using SANRAL tow trucks," Mokheseng said.

"Traffic was moving at a tortoise pace for a few hours. However, congestion has now cleared. All the highways are being monitored by SAPS and other law enforcement," he added.

He said there were no reports of arrests.

Related Links
WATCH | Sssurprise! Woman rakes puff adder keeping warm underneath pile of leaves
WATCH | “Companies use representation to pretend transformation than actual meaningful changes”...
WATCH | Man wrestled to the ground as he tries to snatch child at Roodepoort restaurant
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgprotests
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 776 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 726 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
23% - 438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

12h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(-0.57)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.81)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.38)
Gold
1914.54
(+0.63)
Silver
24.32
(+1.88)
Platinum
894.00
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
39.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2354.99
(+2.77)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo