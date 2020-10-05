WATCH | Heavy traffic delays as protesters block Johannesburg highway

Johannesburg highways close to the airport were blocked by protesters using trucks and other vehicles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police and metro police are investigating.

SAPS will continue to monitor the situation, but order has been restored after hours of heavy delays.

Protesters on Monday morning blocked highways near the airport, with trucks and other vehicles, which caused a huge backup in traffic flow for several hours. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) removed the trucks with the help of towing vehicles.



EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng told News24 that they, and the South African Police Services (SAPS), have launched an investigation into the reason for the protest.

The motive and organisers are unclear at this stage.

"The N12 east, in direction R24 was blocked this morning between 05:00 to about 06:30. EMPD, SAPS and other law enforcement were able to remove the trucks using SANRAL tow trucks," Mokheseng said.

"Traffic was moving at a tortoise pace for a few hours. However, congestion has now cleared. All the highways are being monitored by SAPS and other law enforcement," he added.

He said there were no reports of arrests.